MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) – Who says chivalry is dead?

A rat was seen bringing a doughnut to a fellow rodent on subway tracks in Manhattan, New York, in a recent video shared to TikTok.

Carly Hittner, who uploaded the video to the social media platform, wrote in the caption, “donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in the city.”

The video shows the courageous little critter carrying a doughnut — over half the size of its own body — underneath the tracks to another rat who is revealed at the end.

“Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry,” Hittner wrote in the video.

The video has nearly 450,000 likes. Many of the viewers also shared Hittner’s feelings about the rodent.

“He’s treating her better than any man has ever treated me,” one commenter wrote, while another cited the rat as an example of a “high value man.”

The official TikTok account for Tinder — a company that specializes in online matchmaking — also deemed the rat’s actions to be a textbook example of love.

“Now this is romance,” the Tinder account commented.