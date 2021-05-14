Watch: Police chase ends with colossal crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase that started in Spencer ended in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday after the suspect fled the original scene at high speeds before crashing into a vehicle in an intersection.

A crash is how it ended. Authorities, though, said it started when the suspect was brandishing a firearm at a residence in Spencer, Okla. The suspect fled that scene at high speeds, which eventually turned into a white-knuckle ride with the suspect refusing to stop.

“This chase has been going on for about 15 to 20 minutes,” said Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn above the chase.

It got to Interstate 40 with officers and Chopper 4 on his tail. The driver ditched something out the highway before heading to Interstate 35. Not even construction could slow him down.

“OHP is now behind this vehicle,” Dunn said. “We’re doing about 80.”

He weaved in and out of rush hour traffic before he took the SE 59th Street exit. That’s when officers took their chance.

“Oh, they’re going to take him out right here,” Dunn said.

However, the suspect slipped away briefly before he got cornered in.

“They’re going to surround him right here,” Dunn said.

The aftermath of a high-speed chase that ended just after a colossal crash.

With officers’ guns drawn, it appeared the chase was over. That’s when the suspect floored it into reverse.

“He’s still trying to ram them, so got to be very careful,” Dunn said.

More officers showed up and trapped the driver, but he was undeterred. He went forward and backward, trying to battle his way out of the squad cars.

“You can see officers have their weapons drawn and this guy is still trying to get away here,” Dunn said. “He just rammed an OHP car, now he’s ramming this other one.”

With one final push, the suspect broke loose. He floored it down High Avenue, aiming straight for SE 44th Street. The speeds picked back up as he barreled toward the busy intersection and hit a red truck at high speeds live on air. The driver of that truck miraculously made his way out with only minor injuries. Believe it or not, the chase didn’t end after the colossal crash.

“Never a dull moment on this corner,” said Jason Mercer, an employee at a nearby liquor store who witnesses the wreck.

The red pickup that was hit hard by a suspect who was evading police in an SUV.

The suspect then took off on foot. He was eventually swarmed by multiple officers. Citizens standing nearby applauded the capture.

“You have someone fleeing with firearms in the general public, and so you’ve got to get it stopped, and that’s what we did,” said Trooper Eric Foster with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The damage left behind in the street was extensive. Authorities said the suspect also hit multiple law enforcement vehicles throughout the chase.

“I’m hoping everybody’s OK,” Mercer said.

Mercer said he caught the crash out of the corner of his eye.

“I heard the impact real clear inside the store,” he said. “A couple customers said it was gunshots, and I said, ‘No, that’s impact.’”

According to Mercer, he had customers frantically trying to figure out what was going on.

“Little lady said she hit the ground because she was scared,” Mercer said.

Mercer said he’s seen his fair share of fender benders in the parking lot. However, this crash takes the cake.

“Basically, another day in paradise with a bunch of crazy people running around,” he said.

Troopers said they found multiple long guns and pistols in the suspects’ vehicle. He is facing multiple felony charges.