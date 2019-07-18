WATCH: Plane makes emergency water landing

Breaking News
by: CNN

(CNN) – Police say no one was injured after a small plane made an emergency landing near a beach in Ocean City, Maryland.

The plane splashed into the ocean Tuesday afternoon, as beachgoers watched in disbelief.

Witnesses say the pilot, who was the only person on board, swam to shore.

He later said his engine went out as he was approaching a nearby municipal airport, so he glided the aircraft into the water.

The incident is still under investigation.

