Video credit: Josh Ade via Storyful

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WJW) — As Fort Wayne’s oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, an onlooker caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.

The St. Joseph Hospital building was originally built in 1838 as a hotel, then became Fort Wayne’s first hospital. It was run by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ nuns for 145 years, according to local news reports.

Josh Ade captured the moment the structure fell to the ground as he and others watched from a distance.

A new hospital was opened in 2021 to replace the St. Joseph Hospital, according to local news reports.

