WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky in Rio Grande Valley

U.S. & World

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Meteor seen in RGV (source: Rocio Cuellar)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night Thursday during a meteor shower.

The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.

“The annual Leonids [meteor shower], caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow,” the NASA Solar System account tweeted Monday.

The comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.

Video of the meteor captured by Rocio Cuellar

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon was only 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS