WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary holds Friday briefing

WASHINGTON (WDTN/AP) – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a briefing Friday afternoon, hours after President Trump said he’s hopeful to have a coronavirus vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly after.
Trump also reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening economies, regardless of the current vaccine situation.
You can catch McEnany's briefing live here at 2:30 p.m.
