WATCH LIVE: Trump campaign to hold news conference in Las Vegas, Republicans filing lawsuit

Trump campaign to hold news conference in Las Vegas, Republicans filing lawsuit

by: Caroline Bleakley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign announced it will hold a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

According to CBS News, Republicans plan to file a lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Nevada, claiming that roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada. Trump is currently trailing Biden by 7,647 votes in the state.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance.

According to the news release, the announcement will be made in front of the Clark County Election Department and will include former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

More election results are expected to be released today and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.

