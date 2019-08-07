Pres. Trump travels to El Paso in wake of mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to El Paso on Wednesday, according to FAA advisories.
The trip comes after a visit to Dayton where nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the Oregon District just hours after the El Paso Walmart shooting.
The FAA advisory has Trump’s visit scheduled for the afternoon.
The president's officials schedule once he is in El Paso has not been released.
