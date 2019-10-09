WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump signs executive orders on transparency

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Trump is expected to sign executive orders Wednesday afternoon on transparency in federal guidance and government.

He will sign the orders around 3:15 pm at the White House.

Catch it live below:

