WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks hours after White House releases transcript of call with Ukrainian president

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Pres. Trump is expected to deliver remarks during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, hours after a meeting in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
He said he placed “no pressure” on him to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.
A rough transcript summarizing the Zelenskiy call that the White House released Wednesday shows Trump repeatedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal attorney to investigate Biden, a former U.S. vice president.
Zelenskiy said after the meeting that he and Trump discussed many things, and that "nobody pushed me."
