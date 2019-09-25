1  of  2
Breaking News
Bomb Squad investigating report of pipe bomb at home in Perry Twp. 2 in custody after suspects lead police on chase in Dayton
Live Now
Pres. Trump delivers remarks hours after White House releases transcript of call with Ukrainian president

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks hours after White House releases transcript of call with Ukrainian president

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in Webster, Texas. Federal prosecutors are joining President Donald Trump in asking a federal judge in New York to temporarily block a state court grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Pres. Trump is expected to deliver remarks during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, hours after a meeting in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He said he placed “no pressure” on him to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A rough transcript summarizing the Zelenskiy call that the White House released Wednesday shows Trump repeatedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal attorney to investigate Biden, a former U.S. vice president.

Zelenskiy said after the meeting that he and Trump discussed many things, and that “nobody pushed me.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS