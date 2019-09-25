WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks hours after White House releases transcript of call with Ukrainian president

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in Webster, Texas. Federal prosecutors are joining President Donald Trump in asking a federal judge in New York to temporarily block a state court grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Pres. Trump is expected to deliver remarks during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, hours after a meeting in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He said he placed “no pressure” on him to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A rough transcript summarizing the Zelenskiy call that the White House released Wednesday shows Trump repeatedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal attorney to investigate Biden, a former U.S. vice president.

Zelenskiy said after the meeting that he and Trump discussed many things, and that “nobody pushed me.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.