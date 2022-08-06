INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis community and beyond on Saturday is celebrating and honoring the life of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31.

The funeral

“Noah destroyed any barriers in his way. Noah is loved by so many.” Laurie Shahnavaz, mother

“His leadership skills were that of a seasoned vet.” “Thank you for being my best friend.” Noah Demers, Army friend

“You’re our brother, Noah, and no amount of time would have been enough.” Nick Tracy, Army friend

“He was a little brother to the family at the Elwood Police Department.” Chief Jason Brizendine, Elwood Police Department

“N is for noble, character strong. O is for open, helping others belong. A is for admired, respected, and true. H is for happiness, our wish for you.” Barbara Batson, grandmother

“Service before self. Be brave even when giving up would be easier. Laughter is therapeutic.” Sarah Shahnavaz, sister, talking on life lessons she learned from her big brother

Map of funeral procession route