Live Now
Ousted ambassador to testify in Trump impeachment probe
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Doctors give an update on victims of California school shooting

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
California High School Shooting

First responders standby for any injured students after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Doctors plan to provide an update on the conditions of two students who were wounded at the shooting at a Southern California high school at 11 am Friday.

A news conference has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, where a surgeon will discuss the treatment of two girls wounded in Thursday’s attack at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Authorities say the shooting was carried out by a 16-year-old student who fatally shot two other students and wounded three before critically wounding himself.

The motive is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS