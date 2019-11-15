WATCH LIVE: Doctors give an update on victims of California school shooting

First responders standby for any injured students after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Doctors plan to provide an update on the conditions of two students who were wounded at the shooting at a Southern California high school at 11 am Friday.

A news conference has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, where a surgeon will discuss the treatment of two girls wounded in Thursday’s attack at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Authorities say the shooting was carried out by a 16-year-old student who fatally shot two other students and wounded three before critically wounding himself.

The motive is under investigation.

