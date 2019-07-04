WATCH LIVE: 4th of July Parade in Washington D.C.

Fourth of July Parade rolls down the streets of Washington D.C. (NBC News)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – The Fourth of July is being celebrated in the nation’s capital with the annual parade.

Watch live as the parade rolls down the streets of Washington D.C.

This parade is separate from President Trump’s Salute to America, which will be streamed on WDTN.com beginning at 6:30 pm.

