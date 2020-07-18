WATCH: First responders chase tiny dog down freeway

(CNN) – A little dog named Astro appears to be okay after leading first responders on a chase down a Washington, D.C. expressway.

His owner was involved in a crash. First responders put him in a firefighter vehicle, but when Astro’s owner went to get him, he escaped.

The high-energy pup was too fast for rescuers to catch as he sprinted down the beltway. Some drivers stuck in traffic even tried to help, but they failed, too.

Astro eventually veered into the woods and finally slowed down enough that authorities could rescue him.