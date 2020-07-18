WATCH: First responders chase tiny dog down freeway

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A little dog named Astro appears to be okay after leading first responders on a chase down a Washington, D.C. expressway.

His owner was involved in a crash. First responders put him in a firefighter vehicle, but when Astro’s owner went to get him, he escaped.

The high-energy pup was too fast for rescuers to catch as he sprinted down the beltway. Some drivers stuck in traffic even tried to help, but they failed, too.

Astro eventually veered into the woods and finally slowed down enough that authorities could rescue him.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS