WATCH: Driver ticketed for texting about texting law

(CNN) – A driver in Minnesota was pulled over while texting about a new law banning texting.

Eagan Police tweeted about it Thursday morning, saying, “No joke, this driver was texting about the hands-free law'” while an officer was in the next lane.

No joke, this driver was texting about the ‘hands free law’ while I was watching her in the next lane. She then put phone up to her ear to make a call. Thanks for spreading the word but COME ON! She was given a citation #HandsFreeMN pic.twitter.com/cRXfYpwGDb — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) August 1, 2019

Police said she also held her phone to make a call and got a citation as a result.

Minnesota’s hands-free driving law went into effect Thursday so that driver was among the first to get caught.

Violators are charged 50 dollars for their first offense and up to 275 dollars for a second ticket.

