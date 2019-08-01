WATCH: Dashcam shows emergency landing

(KING/NBC News) A small plane was forced to land in Spanaway, Washington Thursday morning after a “fuel system malfunction.”

The plane landed in traffic on Pacific Avenue according to Washington State Patrol.

A State Patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera recorded the landing.

The single-prop KR2 plane came down at approximately 8:15 a.m., and the trooper “just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.