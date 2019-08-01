WATCH: Dashcam shows emergency landing

Live Now
(KING/NBC News)  A small plane was forced to land in Spanaway, Washington Thursday morning after a “fuel system malfunction.”

The plane landed in traffic on Pacific Avenue according to Washington State Patrol. 

A State Patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera recorded the landing.

The single-prop KR2 plane came down at approximately 8:15 a.m., and the trooper “just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.  

