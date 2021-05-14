WATCH: Cat makes death-defying jump from 5th floor of burning building – and survives

CHICAGO – Cats really do have nine lives.

Chicago Fire Department tweeted out a video of a black cat jumping out of the window of a burning Englewood building Thursday. Miraculously, the black cat landed on its feet and survived.

Firefighters recorded the death-defying leap.

The cat “hit grass, bounced and walked away,” Chicago fire tweeted.

Crews were in the area of W. 65th St. and S. Lowe Ave. for a multistory building fire. The blaze, contained to a single unit, was extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

