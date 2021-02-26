WATCH: California woman dragged by vehicle during theft caught on camera

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC) – A woman was dragged by a car during a robbery in California and the scene was captured on camera.

The video shows a woman clinging to her purse as a thief jumps into a getaway car and drags her along for the ride.

The incident happened Wednesday and was captured on surveillance video.

According to witnesses the woman just walked out of a store when the robber tried to grab her purse. The woman had her purse crossed around her neck and shoulder and got dragged 150 feet by the suspect car.

The woman’s husband said she is ok but still shaken up.

The search continues for suspects.