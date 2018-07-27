WATCH: Bear trapped in Colorado storm drain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (WDTN) - In Ohio, it's not unusual to see critters like raccoons in storm drains. In Colorado it’s bears.

Utility workers in Colorado Springs responded to a report of a bear that was stuck in a storm drain.

The bear made its way into the drain after smelling trash and berries on a discarded branch. An hour later, the bear became lost in the storm system.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers removed the manhole, hoping the 4 to 5-year-old bear would climb out.

Video shows the 250-lb. bear poking its head up through a manhole before making its escape.

Officers fired a non-lethal rubber slug to scare the bear away.