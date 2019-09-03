WATCH: Aerial footage of damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian

BAHAMAS (NBC) — Here’s a first look from the air at the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Dorian devastated the northern Bahamas, leaving behind buildings ripped apart, massive flooding and cars and boats littering the landscape.

Dorian hit Abaco Island Sunday with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour with gusts up to 220.

Its power was matched only by the Labor Day hurricane of 1935.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded the islands with wind and rain.

The storm devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics, and crippled hospitals.

The death toll from the storm announced Monday was at least five, with an update expected sometime Tuesday.