COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mark your calendar now, the time is here to cozy up to the TV and watch your favorite holiday specials.
NBC has rounded out its lineup with classics like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” along with new, exciting shows including “Christmas at Graceland” and “Barry Manilow’s AVery Barry Christmas.”
There will also be a healthy dose of Dolly Parton’s holiday charm with “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”
Monday, Dec. 4
10 p.m. Barmageddon: Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular
Thursday, Dec. 7
8 p.m. Christmas at the Opry
Friday, Dec. 8
8 p.m. Despicable Me 3
Saturday, Dec. 9
8 p.m. Shrek the Halls (encore)
8:30 p.m. Trolls Holiday in Harmony (encore)
Monday, Dec. 11
10 p.m. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 14
8 p.m. That Clip Show:Holiday Edition
10 p.m. Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Friday, Dec. 15
8 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
Saturday, Dec. 16
8 p.m. That Clip Show:Holiday Edition (encore)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
8 p.m. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas (encore)
9 p.m. Christmas at the Opry (encore)
Thursday, Dec. 21
8 p.m. Christmas at Graceland (encore)
9 p.m Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (encore)
Friday, Dec. 22
8 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (encore)
Saturday, Dec. 23
8 p.m. Extended Family (premiere)
8:30 p.m. Night Court (holiday episode)
9 p.m. Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (encore)
Sunday, Dec. 24
7 p.m. 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (encore)
7:30 p.m. The Wall
8 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life (encore)
Monday, Dec. 25
8 p.m. How the Grinch StoleChristmas (1966 — encore)
8:30 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)