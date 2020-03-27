Walt Disney World, Disneyland ‘closed until further notice’ due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice, the company announced on Friday.
“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” Disney said in a statement.
Disney had previously announced the parks would remain closed through March 31.
The company said it will continue to pay its hourly parks and resorts employees at least through April 18.
