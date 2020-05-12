Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine gives daily news briefing
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Walmart to repeat cash bonuses for all US hourly employees

U.S. & World

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

by: Heath Higgs (KNWA/KFTA) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonuses will pay out on June 25.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS