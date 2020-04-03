(WIVB) – Walmart will start limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to about 20 percent of each store’s capacity.
The chain announced the news on its website Friday.
To manage the new restriction, store associates will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there. Customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be let inside on a one-in, one-out basis.
Stores will also institute one-way movement through aisles in many stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Emergency loan program aims to help small businesses support workers through pandemic setbacks
- Local distillery making hand sanitizer gets boost from winery
- Montgomery County Sheriff: Mental health calls up 81 percent since COVID-19 outbreak
- ‘COVID-19 Time Capsule’ worksheets great way for kids to keep busy, record their experiences
- Walmart to limit stores to 20 percent capacity starting Saturday