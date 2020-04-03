Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 100 active closings. Click for more details.

Walmart to limit stores to 20 percent capacity starting Saturday

U.S. & World

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Walmart will start limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to about 20 percent of each store’s capacity.

The chain announced the news on its website Friday.

To manage the new restriction, store associates will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there. Customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be let inside on a one-in, one-out basis.

Stores will also institute one-way movement through aisles in many stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS