Walmart testing self-driving grocery deliveries

(CNN) – Self-driving vehicles could one day be delivering your Walmart order.

The nation’s largest retailer announced a pilot program Tuesday with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro.

They’re testing it out in the Houston area first.

The partnership will have vehicles that don’t require a human driver taking groceries to consumers’ homes.

Customers would then have to retrieve their order from the vehicle.

In a statement, Walmart calls the technology a quote “natural extension of our grocery pickup and delivery service.”

