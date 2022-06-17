(WKBN) — Walmart announced Thursday that it’s raising wages for pharmacy technicians and paying for their certifications.

The plan is good for Sam’s Club, too. It’s the second time this year that wage increases were announced.

Effective this week, pay for Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians will increase to an average hourly rate of more than $20. More frequent raises are also part of the plan that could add up to $4 to base pay over four years.

“We believe we are among the first large retailers to incorporate this kind of model – an approach that’s commonly seen in healthcare systems. This will help associates increase their pay more quickly as they build their careers and continue working at Walmart,” company officials wrote in a prepared release.

Walmart also helps eligible associates to become certified pharmacy technicians through programs that cover the costs of getting certification. Those workers earn on average $3 more per hour compared to non-certified associates.