Walmart kicks off car seat recycling event

(CNN) – September is National Baby Safety Month, and Walmart is using the opportunity to trade gift cards for your old car seats.

Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a 30 dollar Walmart gift card.

The super store is partnering with recycling business TerraCycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There’s a two-car seat trade-in limit per household.

You can go on the Walmart website for a list of participating locations.

The events will go through September 30.

