Wall Street begins dumping shares of Lyft

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car in Pittsburgh. Lyft’s stock fell 10 percent in trading Monday, April 1, 2019, just one day after the company went public. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Lyft are tumbling in its first full day of trading as a public company.

Shares fell 10 percent Monday, hitting levels below its initial offering price of $72 on Friday. Shares had reached $88.60, up 21 percent, before giving ground by the end of the day.

The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company’s growth in the past two years.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.