Wall Street begins dumping shares of Lyft

U.S. & World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Lyft IPO_1554130210840

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car in Pittsburgh. Lyft’s stock fell 10 percent in trading Monday, April 1, 2019, just one day after the company went public. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Lyft are tumbling in its first full day of trading as a public company.

Shares fell 10 percent Monday, hitting levels below its initial offering price of $72 on Friday. Shares had reached $88.60, up 21 percent, before giving ground by the end of the day.

The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company’s growth in the past two years.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS