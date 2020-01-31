Waiter returns accidental $5K tip to customer

(CNN) – An Oregon man has thousands of reasons to be thankful. Five thousand to be exact.

David House went to San Felipe Taqueria in Portland Saturday night and had a beer.

He meant to leave a five dollar tip, not five thousand dollars, but that’s what ended up coming out of his bank account.

House realized the mistake a few days later when he checked his account and saw all his money was gone.

He says he went to straighten it out with the bank, but little did he know the restaurant owner had been trying to track him down, thinking the large tip might’ve been a mistake.

House said this kind of honesty and integrity really brightened his spirit and trust in others.

“Just thinking this could happen to anyone, you know? And to be able to close it, to find him, to make a new friend, new customer, it was great,” said Oniel Ortiz.

Ortiz didn’t just give him that tip back, he also wanted to buy the beer David House had purchased.

And House says he’ll definitely be going back to one of his favorites spots to eat.