CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion.
The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday. The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.
State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia. North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 5 key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primaries
- W.Va. governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill
- Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
- With God’s Grace raising money for no-cost grocery store
- Health officials in Washington state report 3 more virus deaths