W.Va. governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion.

The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday. The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.

State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia. North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.

