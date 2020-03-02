W.Va. governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion. The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion.

The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday. The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.

State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia. North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.