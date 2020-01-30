W.V. girl scout sells cookies in all 50 states

MORGANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 7-year-old girl scout in West Virginia took cookie-selling to a whole new level as she sold cookies in all 50 states of the United States.
Rory Clark, from Morgantown, used social media and her own website to reach customers across the country. Family and friends also helped her along the way.
Clark was inspired by a class project that encourages students to receive a postcard from each state. To achieve her goal, she used a map and checked off one state after another as she made progress. Clark said it really made her day when she finally reacher her goal.
Scout leaders say she has sold close to 700 boxes of cookies.
