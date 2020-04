(WDTN) – If you’re looking for something to do while at home during the pandemic, NASA’s Earth Observatory wants you to help select their all-time best image out of a collection of incredible options.

“Tournament Earth – Best of EO” is a knock-out style tournament contest between the images.

The competition is part of Earth Observatory’s 20th anniversary celebration. It’s also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which is on April 22.

To cast your vote, click here.