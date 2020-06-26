Virtual summer camps gaining popularity

(NBC) – The dog days of summer are here but many warm weather activities are off the table due to the cornoavirus pandemic. And if you’re a parent struggling to keep your kids entertained, you’re not alone!

Luckily, there’s a growing number of digital summer camps available to keep them busy while social distancing.

According to Google, online searches for virtual summer camps have surged in recent weeks.

The CampCloud is one of many online interactive programs available.

Kids ages 6 to 15 can sign up for a camp such as “Suburban Survival” or “Humanity Island” held online for six hours a day.

“We try and create activities and supply lists where people don’t have to go out and make special purchases or special trips,” says Anna Birch with CampCloud.

The Boy Scouts, Wildlife Conservation Society, and National Academy of Athletics are among the popular organizations offering programs online this summer.

Some traditional camps are offering a “Camp in a Box” option, including 4-H and art classes for kids.

Another perk to at-home programs? They’re usually cheaper!

“It’s about half of what you’d pay for our in-person camp,” Birch said.

There are plenty of free options as well. Google just launched “Camp YouTube” with more than 12 hundred videos rolling out every weekday through July 5, covering themes from the arts to stem learning.