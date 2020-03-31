Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Virtual cinema offers isolation entertainment

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KGW)   In a world where COVID-19 is dividing loved ones and separating business from customers, movie theaters are looking at creative ways to stay afloat.

“You walk outside and there’s nobody there,” says Richard Beer, Programming Director for the Kiggins Theatre in Vancouver, Washington. “It feels like you’re in a zombie movie.”

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Like all other theaters in Oregon and Washington, the Kiggins Theatre is closed indefinitely.

It’s also a time for improvisation. Last week, The Kiggins Theatre launched its virtual cinema. Customers can visit the theater’s Virtual Screening Room and choose one of several independent movies to rent. To pull it off, Kiggins teamed up with a company called Film Movement. 

For $12, the streaming service lets customers watch available movies from their TV or mobile devices. Kiggins gets to keep about half the rental cost and the films get an audience.

“We can both help each other in these dark times,” Beer said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS