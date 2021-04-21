Virginia city fires police officer over Rittenhouse donation

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia city of Norfolk has fired a police lieutenant after reports claim he donated to and expressed support for Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to The Guardian, a major data breach at a Christian crowdfunding site revealed police officers and public officials donated to pay for Rittenhouse’s legal defense.

City officials announced Tuesday that Lt. William Kelly had been “relieved of duty” after an internal investigation.

City Manager Chip Filer called remarks Kelly allegedly made in support of Rittenhouse “egregious.” Kelly can appeal the firing.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, is accused of opening fire during a protest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskruetz.

He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide. He has argued he was protecting businesses and fired in self-defense.