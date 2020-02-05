Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series

(CNN) – From “The Help” to “How to Get Away with Murder,” Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis has portrayed some strong women on film.

And now, she has real-life influence for her next big role.

Davis will appear as former First Lady Michelle Obama in a new Showtime series.

Aptly titled “First Ladies,” the series will delve into the personal and political lives of Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

The roles of Roosevelt and Ford have not been cast.

An air date for “First Ladies” has not been announced.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

/la