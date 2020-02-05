Live Now
Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series

U.S. & World

by: CNN

(CNN) – From “The Help” to “How to Get Away with Murder,” Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis has portrayed some strong women on film.

And now, she has real-life influence for her next big role.

Davis will appear as former First Lady Michelle Obama in a new Showtime series.

Aptly titled “First Ladies,” the series will delve into the personal and political lives of Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

The roles of Roosevelt and Ford have not been cast.

An air date for “First Ladies” has not been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

