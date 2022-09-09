LONDON (WDTN) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 and many in the United Kingdom are paying tribute to her majesty.

The royal family posted a statement on their official site saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth had marked 70 years on the throne in February 2022.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II outside Downing Street after the monarch’s death on Thursday

“We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral,” Truss said. “The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her,” Truss said.

Truss, whom the queen appointed as prime minister on September 6, noted that she was the 15th prime minister of the monarch’s reign. “Throughout her life she has visited more than 100 countries and she has touched the lives of millions around the world,” Truss continued.

“Today the crown passes – as it is has done for more than a thousand years – to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III,” Truss said, urging people to come together to offer support and help for “the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all.”

Truss concluded by saying: “And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era, in the magnificent history of our great country. Exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words, ‘God save the King.’”

Hundreds of people flocked to Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening after the Royal Family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The footage above from Omar Abolnaga shows a large screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus announcing the queen’s death and crowds walking down The Mall toward Buckingham Palace.

Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday.

Footage above captured by Adam LaRoche shows people gathered outside the palace, flowers outside the gates, and a flag flying at half mast.

Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement that the Queen had died on Thursday.

Footage captured above by Peter C Barnett shows the official death notice posted on the gates of the palace and crowds gathered outside.

Hundreds of people flocked to Buckingham Palace on Thursday after the Royal Family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Footage taken by Tomas Petrus captures a crowd singing ‘God Save the Queen’ as it rained on Thursday night outside Buckingham Palace.

Crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle in England on Thursday after the Royal Family confirmed Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral.

The bells at St Philip’s Cathedral in Birmingham, England, tolled at midday on September 9 in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Footage filmed by Twitter user Jack Hindley shows the cathedral as the bells ring out.

Birmingham Cathedral said it had suspended its usual services in “order to be open for people of all faiths from across the city and region to mourn the death of Her Late Majesty the Queen.”

“The bells of the cathedral have been half-muffled as a sign of respect, and short prayer will be said on the hour, every hour. Flags at the site are also currently flying at half-mast,” cathedral staff added.

A number of gun salutes were carried out around the UK and overseas on September 9, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In London, the Ministry of Defence said there would be death gun salutes at Hyde Park and the Tower of London; the latter is seen in this video. Salutes would also be held on Royal Navy ships at sea, and at other locations across the UK, the MoD said.

