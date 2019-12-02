Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

VIDEO: MSU player walks with dogs on Senior Day following parents’ deaths

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A Michigan State University football player had his two best friends at his side as he hit a milestone in his collegiate career.

Josh Butler ran onto the field with his two dogs, Remi and Roxy, for Senior Day Saturday.

The Michigan State cornerback made his entrance into Spartan Stadium, receiving one last ovation.

The moment was a highlight for the 23-year-old after a couple of heartbreaking losses.

Butler’s mother, LaDrida Bagley, died in April 2019 of breast cancer.

Her death came two years after his father’s death.

Butler said his dogs and his teammates helped him work through his grief and focus on the good in life.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS