VIDEO: Homeowner uses automatic sprinkler to deter thieves

(CNN) – A California homeowner turned a sprinkler into a security system aimed directly at would-be thieves.
Katie Camarena posted this video from the security camera around her Porterville home.
In it, you see a person on a bike ride onto her property. When he gets too close to her truck, he’s hit with a powerful jet of water and bikes away.
Camarena says thieves have been stealing tools and other items from cars in the Porterville area, so she set up a motion-activated sprinkler to protect her possessions.
The move proved to be very effective.
