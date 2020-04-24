FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach in Florida.
WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.
You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera
- FBI raid targets ‘improper’ COVID-19 treatments
- Paycheck Protection Program: ‘Is there political bias going on?’
- Brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with Tennessee
- Troy woman credits clinical trial with saving her life after COVID-19 diagnosis