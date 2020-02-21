VIDEO: Fuel tanker erupts into flames on Indiana overpass

(NBC) – A semi-truck hauling fuel overturned on a highway ramp in Indianapolis, erupting into flames.
You can see the smoke and flames burning along the bridge. The accident happened on I-465 as it crosses I-70.
Officials say a good samaritan managed to pull the driver out of the truck. He was rushed to the hospital with serious burns.
All lanes of I-70 in each direction were shut down while crews worked to clean up the crash.
