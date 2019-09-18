Video from airport shows moments leading up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

1  of  2
by: News Channel 11 Staff and Justin Soto

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has obtained surveillance video from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport that shows the first moments Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane touched the ground before it crashed in August.

The surveillance video only lasts for a few moments. You can see the attempted landing on the runway before the plane goes out of frame.

At the end of the video, you can also see an airport employee with a yellow vest run outside right after the plane passes.

PREVIOUS STORY: NTSB: Pilots in Dale Jr. plane crash attempted unsuccessful go-around before crash

The plane carrying Dale Jr. and his family, traveling from Statesville, North Carolina, bounced at least twice before “coming down hard” on the right-wing landing gear, according to National Transportation Safety Board investigators.

SEE ALSO: Dale Earnhardt Jr. addresses fiery plane crash in Elizabethton during podcast

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto will have more on this new surveillance video from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport later today on WJHL and continuing coverage on WJHL.com.

