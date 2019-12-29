VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into Massachusetts police cruiser

(Video courtesy 22News viewer)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is facing several charges after driving under the influence and crashing into a police cruiser early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 2 a.m., officers were patrolling the downtown bar area where they saw a driver run a red light and collide with another car in the area of Main and Worthington Street.

Walsh said the driver who caused the crash allegedly attempted to leave the area, crossed a double yellow line, and then hit a police cruiser head-on. The driver was taken to the hospital and will receive a criminal complaint for various charges including OUI-Liquor and OUI-Drugs.

The other driver whose car was hit will receive a complaint for a revoked license said Walsh. The officers who were in the cruiser that was struck are expected to be okay.

