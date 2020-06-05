VIDEO: Dog rescued from landslide

(NBC) – Footage provided by the Royal Norwegian Airforce shows a member of the rescue services descending from a helicopter to rescue a dog from the site of a massive landslide.

The video shows the dog walking up to his rescuer who puts a harness around the animal and airlifts it out of the disaster zone.

Eight homes were swept into the sea this week after a powerful landslide in the Norwegian town of Alta.

Local police told Norwegian media that the landslide was between 2,100 to 2,600 feet wide and up to 132 feet high.

Officials said that no one was harmed and all residents were evacuated from the buildings.