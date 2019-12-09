VIDEO: Cop rescues cat with head stuck in ramen bag

(CNN) – To protect and serve, humans and animals!
Check out this video of a police sergeant who came up on a freaked-out feline. The Sheriff’s Office in Cabazon, California, posted the video and asked for caption ideas.
Somebody nailed it: ‘Who let the cat out of the bag?’
The sergeant noticed that its head was stuck in a ramen noodle bag. On top of that, the cat was being chased and harassed by a dog.
The cat took off right after the sergeant removed the bag.
