BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several areas in central Alabama are left damaged after severe storms made their way through the state Thursday.

As of 6 p.m., five people have also been killed by the storms. All the victims have been in Calhoun County.

Multiple cities have reported dozens of homes and buildings suffering significant damage.

Damage to football stadium at Oak Mountain High School

(Courtesy of Andrea Lindenberg)

Storm damage in West Blocton

Damage at Heardmont Park

Neighborhood damaged by storms in Pelham

Centreville neighborhood damaged by severe weather

(Courtesy Brayden Siau)