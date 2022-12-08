Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way home from Russia after enduring 294 days in captivity, and the emotional moment was captured on video.

Griner was released on Thursday by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to U.S. officials.

The footage provided by FSB via Storyful shows Griner boarding a plane in Russia and landing in the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner swap took place. It also shows clips of Bout on a plane back to Russia.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a Tweet. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown also weighed in on the decision. “Good move by President Biden and skillful negotiating to get her home,” Senator Brown said at a Thursday talkback.

“That victory is never entirely won. The serviceman who was imprisoned by the Russians is next, and we continue to work with the administration to do these exchanges to get our people back. We know what Russia has done with its war crimes in Ukraine, and it makes this that much more of a victory.”

In February, the Russian Customs Service detained Griner at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. Russian authorities said Griner was in possession of vape cartridges containing less than a gram of oil derived from cannabis.

President Biden announced Griner’s release from Russian prison and trip to return home on Dec. 8.