DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WJW) – Four people were hurt after a boat exploded in Daytona Beach.

Officials say the explosion and fire happened Sunday, August 21 shortly after the boat had been refueled.

Security video released by the Daytona Beach Fire Department shows the incident.

The fire department said one person was airlifted to an Orlando hospital for burns. Others were treated by paramedics on the scene.