VIDEO: Airman helps elderly woman with groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO/CNN) – A Senior Airman in Oklahoma is going viral after video of him helping an elderly woman who was struggling to carry groceries home surfaced on the internet.

“I started to go around too. And then I realized, as I got closer, I started to see her,” Jibril Jennings said. “I saw that it was a woman that was struggling to walk.”

Bystanders captured Jibril helping a 71-year-old woman struggling to walk in the 100-degree heat with grocery bags.

“I just thought, what if my grandmother was on the side of the road?” Jennings said.

Jennings offered to drive the woman home. Janice Hall accepted the offer.

There are people that built Oklahoma, they made Oklahoma what it is,” Jennings said. “They gave us these people and just, these people need help too.”

He’s been called a hero online and hopes to see Janice even more.

“If this qualifies as being a hero then anybody can be a hero,” Jennings said. “I’m hoping to get a few airmen together and go out there and put something together for her.”

Jennings has a message for those who saw his heroic act.

“Don’t let anyone be forgotten, don’t let anyone be ignored,” Jennings said.

