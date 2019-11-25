Vet’s belongings tossed – “They don’t understand that was his life”

(WTLV) Losing a parent can be one of the most difficult times in a person’s life. For Jonell Hendrix-Dalton of Las Vegas, that pain has been compounded after her late father’s belongings were removed from his Florida apartment.

Doyle Dunn, an Air Force veteran who lived in Jacksonville for years, passed away on November 10th after a three-year battle with cancer.

When Hendrix-Dalton found out her father was sick and may not have much longer to live, she got a ticket to Jacksonville. Dunn died before she could board the flight.

“I called him that day,” she said. “He wasn’t able to talk to me, but I called him and said ‘I’m coming, I’m on my way.”

Dunn lived at Charter Landing Apartments off Edenfield Road. After his death, Dunn’s possessions were packaged by his friends, with Hendrix-Dalton asking that many of the items be donated to Veterans Affairs.

The veteran’s friends left two boxes for Hendrix-Dalton, both filled with Dunn’s medals and records from the military. A lamp with important sentimental value was also left, as Hendrix-Dalton planned to take the items back home.

When Hendrix-Dalton arrived Friday for her father’s memorial this weekend, she learned that the boxes and lamp had been removed from Dunn’s apartment.

“The neighbor, we had knocked on the door. I spoke to her and she said that she saw them cleaning out the stuff,” Hendrix-Dalton said.

The neighbor told her she had seen maintenance workers taking the boxes out of the home.

Hendrix-Dalton said the rent had been paid in full for November, and that she was in possession of the keys to the apartment.

“It was not an abandoned property,” she said. “It was paid until the end of the month, we have the receipts that says it was paid.”

The last items that Hendrix-Dalton had left to remember her father are now missing, and she believes they were thrown away.

“Those pictures … they don’t understand that was his life,” she said. “To throw out that stuff without even contacting anybody.. I’m going home with nothing. We’ll just go home with one picture and a little thing of ashes.”

To read more on this story, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.